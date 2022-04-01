Stevens Capital Management LP Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Shares of PSA opened at $390.28 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $241.96 and a 52-week high of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.