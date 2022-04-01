Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $838,000 Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.21 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

