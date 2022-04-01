Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.