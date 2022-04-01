Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $70.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Cutera has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.