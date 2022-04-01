Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $70.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.
CUTR stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Cutera has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.86 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cutera (CUTR)
