Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 916 call options.

Shares of SDIG opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

