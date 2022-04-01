Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,040% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,769 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

PLX stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.