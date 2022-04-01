Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,078 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.60 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

