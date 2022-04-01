StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

