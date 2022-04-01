StockNews.com Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. Assurant has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $184.97.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.