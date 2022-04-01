StockNews.com Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE CAL opened at $19.33 on Monday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Caleres by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caleres by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caleres by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

