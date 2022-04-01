StockNews.com Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,484,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

