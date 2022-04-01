StockNews.com Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
LKQ opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,484,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.