StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

