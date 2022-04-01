StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
