StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider's stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.33.

AMED stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

