StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

