StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $3.00. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 114,560 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $308.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses on the sale of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches, and cemetery services.

