Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.