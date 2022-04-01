Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDIG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

