Strs Ohio Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 562.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $133,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.