Strs Ohio Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

