Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IRTC stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $161.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.
In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
