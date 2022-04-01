Strs Ohio Sells 3,323 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

