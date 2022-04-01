Strs Ohio Sells 9,569 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in NCR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NCR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

