Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Boosts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $90.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $57,064,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

