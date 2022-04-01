Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,961. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

