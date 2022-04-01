Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.25.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $175.29 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $148.41 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.75.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sun Communities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

