Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunlight Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

