Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.94. 545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,346. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.68. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

