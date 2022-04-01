Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

