SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.94.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $559.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

