SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

