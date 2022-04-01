Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $624.50.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SZLMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. Swiss Life has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

