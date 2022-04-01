Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $34.49

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.49, but opened at $33.25. Sylvamo shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. On average, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,515,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,462,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

