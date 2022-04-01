Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,626. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

