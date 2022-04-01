Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.16.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 109,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

