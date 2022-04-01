Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,839. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $948.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
