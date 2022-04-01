Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $331.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.54. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synopsys by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

