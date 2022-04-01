T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.74. 23,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,926. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

