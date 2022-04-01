Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $540.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $97.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

