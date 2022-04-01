Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $153.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

