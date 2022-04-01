Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

TNGX stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

