TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

ESPO stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $76.98.

