TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

LTC Properties Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.