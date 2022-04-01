TAP Consulting LLC Invests $74,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

