TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $73.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30.

