TAP Consulting LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $675.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,171.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

