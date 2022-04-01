Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.50

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 21080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -686.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

