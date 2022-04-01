Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.22

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

