Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,686. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

About Tata Motors (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.