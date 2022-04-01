Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.