TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.4 days.
TCLHF opened at $0.44 on Friday. TCL Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
About TCL Electronics (Get Rating)
